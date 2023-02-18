Raahgiri Day 2023: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Connaught Place, know routes to avoid, timings

Tomorrow, Delhi will observe Raahgiri Day, a campaign to rid the city's streets of cars and encourage sustainable and pedestrian transportation. Because to "Raahgiri Day," traffic restrictions on the Inner Circle of Connaught Place will be in effect for three hours on Sunday morning, according to the Delhi Police. After a 3-year hiatus brought on by Covid-19, Raahgir Day is making his way back to Delhi.

Connaught Place will be car-free on Sunday, allowing residents to participate in a variety of events like yoga, Zumba, sports, games, music, and dance, as well as educational seminars on topics like pedestrian safety, women's safety, and road safety.

Raahgiri day significance

With an emphasis on environmental commuting, Raahgir Day seeks to build durable and safer cities. In collaboration with the Delhi Police, the Raahgiri Foundation, the Sustainable Mobility Network, and Nagarro as the CSR partner, the New Delhi Municipal Council is hosting the event.

"Raahgiri Day is a way to experientially show people that streets are not just made for cars, by reclaiming our streets and using them for community leisure activities. It is a day that inspires people to collectively reimagine and reinvent the street as a public space and as the heart of every community," an NDMC official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Areas that would be affected tomorrow

The event is expected to draw a sizable audience, and traffic jams may result from the significant vehicle load on Connaught Place's Outer Circle. Due to this, there will be strict traffic restrictions in place on Sunday from 6.30 am to 10 am. No vehicular traffic will be allowed on Connaught Place's Inner Circle or any of the radial roads connecting it to the Outer Circle.

According to a Delhi Police guideline, vehicles may stop or park anywhere on Connaught Circle's ring, and those who do so without following the specified parking areas or in an illegal manner would be tow away. Vehicles may be parked at the Connaught Place Outer CC Parking lots or the DLF Multilevel Parking on Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

(With inputs from PTI)