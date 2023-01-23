Bharat Parva at Red Fort: Traffic restrictions imposed for 6 days from THIS date, check advisory (file photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of Bharat Parva at Red Fort, being organised by the Ministry of Tourism from January 26 to 31. Several traffic diversions, regulations and restrictions will be imposed near the areas during the period. Many VIPs as well as a large public gathering are expected to visit the Red fort for the event.

According to the traffic advisory, the diversion points will be at Delhi Gate, Chhatta Rail Chowk, Hanuman Mandir, Yamuna Bazaar, Shanti Van, T-Point, Subhash Marg, GPO and Kashmiri Gate.

"In view of Bharat Parva to be organised by Ministry of Tourism at Red Fort from Jan 26-31,2023, traffic diversions, regulations & restrictions will be imposed. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly to avoid any inconvenience," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Traffic restrictions on these roads

Traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed on Netaji Subhash Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Lothiyan Road (from GPO to Chhatta Rail Chowk), and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg (from Hanuman Mandir to Chhatta Rail Chowk).

The event will have food courts and handicraft stalls installed at 15 August Park and Madhav Das Park for the general public. The public will also be able to see Tableaux at 15 august Park.

Instructions to the general public:

-Commuters going to Railway Stations, ISBTS, and Delhi Airport have been advised to leave with sufficient time at hand to accommodate possible delays on the route.

-The Delhi traffic police have also requested commuters to avail public transport to help in the decongestion of roads.

-Park your vehicles only at designated parking lots.

-Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to the normal flow of traffic, the traffic police said.

-In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, information should be given to the Police.