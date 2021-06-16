Alert! Old cars plying on Delhi roads to be seized, owners to be fined Rs 10,000

New Delhi: If you live in Delhi-NCR and are unable and still drive an old car, then this news is only for you. Here, being old means a 10-year-old diesel or a 15-year-old petrol car because now it will be expensive to drive these cars on the roads of Delhi. The Delhi government will impose a fine of Rs 10,000 on such owners.

The Transport Department is also fully prepared for the mission that the government has geared up to fulfill. According to reports, the Transport Department has announced that 10year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol cars should be scrapped soon, otherwise action will be taken against the owners of such cars.

According to the departmental order, "If such a car is seen moving on the road by the traffic police, the vehicle will be confiscated along with a fine of Rs 10,000. Vehicle owners will get the car back only when an affidavit is given by them that the vehicle will not run in future and will be scrapped."

Delhi Transport Department has authorized 4 agencies to get the vehicle scrapped. Before the lockdown was imposed during the second wave of coronavirus and after the start of the unlock process, on an average, only about 600 vehicles are coming for scrap every month. While the total capacity of the four agencies is to scrap 12 thousand vehicles. At the same time, according to the data of RTO, there are thousands of such vehicles in the city on which the government decision is yet to be implemented. For this reason, the Delhi government is now seen strictly in action mode.

A vehicle scrappage policy is a programme that helps the replacement of old vehicles with new ones. It encourages vehicle owners to scrap vehicles older than 15 years and purchase new ones instead. In order to facilitate this, the government offers financial or tax-based benefits to consumers on the purchase of new vehicles. Another major advantage of such a scrappage policy is that it helps reduce air pollution by removing older and more polluting vehicles from the roads.

The vehicle scrappage policy is aimed towards old polluting vehicles on Indian roads and directs them to the scrapyard.