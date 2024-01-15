Weather update: Delhi records coldest morning of season, fog to continue for few more days

For today and tomorrow (January 16), the IMD has issued an orange alert for a cold wave. Subsequently, Delhi is anticipated to experience moderate fog conditions until January 20.

On Monday morning (January 15), Delhi witnessed a further drop in temperature to 3.3 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest day of the season. Lodhi Road experienced an even lower temperature at 3.1°C, setting a record low for the current season in the national capital region.

The frigid weather brought dense fog, causing disruptions in air and rail traffic. At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, visibility plummeted to zero meters, leading to the delay and cancellation of numerous flights. Additionally, at least 18 trains arriving in the capital city were reported to be running behind schedule.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a cold-wave warning, predicting no significant change over Northwest India in the next 24 hours, followed by a gradual rise of about 2 degrees Celsius over the subsequent four days.

For today and tomorrow (January 16), the IMD has issued an orange alert for a cold wave. Subsequently, Delhi is anticipated to experience moderate fog conditions until January 20.

Amidst the challenging weather conditions, Delhi airport authorities have advised passengers to stay in touch with their service providers to receive the latest flight status. A post on X by the airport authority stated, "Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Simultaneously, the national capital region grappled with 'very poor' air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 398 on Monday morning, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).