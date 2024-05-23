Delhi: Lady Shri Ram, Venkateswara College, IP, Lady Irwin College receive bomb threat

A series of bomb threats targeted Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College, prompting swift police and fire department responses.

Delhi University Colleges Lady Shri Ram College, Sri Venkateswara College, Lady Irwin College and IP College from Civil Lines received alarming calls on Thursday which is May 23,2024. The news agency ANI reported that fire tenders and Delhi Police promptly arrived at the scene to manage the situation. This incident follows a series of threats that have unsettled various institutions in the Delhi-NCR region.

After investigation, the calls to Venkateshwara, and Lady Shri Ram College were termed as Hawks calls. Talking about the situation, Delhi Police said, "Some calls were received regarding bomb threats in colleges. All are bogus calls. No need to worry". Investigations are being conducted at IP College and Lady Irwin College.

On Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry office also received a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax. This was part of a broader pattern of threats targeting schools and hospitals in the area. Earlier in the week, three hotels in Bengaluru, including a five-star establishment, were also threatened with bombs.

The spate of bomb threats began on April 30, when Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital was targeted. The next day, on May 1, about 150 schools in the region received similar threats. These threats were traced back to a Russia-based mailing service company.

The situation escalated on May 12, when twenty hospitals, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats via email from a Cyprus-based mailing service company. Just two days later, on May 14, seven more hospitals in Delhi and the Tihar Jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based source.

The most recent threat to the Union Home Ministry office on Wednesday caused significant alarm. A senior officer received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the building and that it would explode soon.

Authorities are on high alert, and investigations are ongoing to track down the sources of these threats and ensure public safety. The repeated incidents have highlighted the need for enhanced security measures and swift responses to potential threats.