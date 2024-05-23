Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Crew OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's hit heist comedy

SRH vs RR IPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi: Lady Shri Ram, Venkateswara College, IP, Lady Irwin College receive bomb threat

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was caught for sneaking a boy out of her room by dad Boney Kapoor: 'That's when he...'

Maharashtra: Six dead, 48 injured in chemical factory blast in Thane

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SRH vs RR IPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was caught for sneaking a boy out of her room by dad Boney Kapoor: 'That's when he...'

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to witness more high temperatures, check latest IMD forecast here

Benefits of playing badminton

World Cup winners to coach Team India

8 benefits of eating eggs for breakfast

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP or Congress, Who Has The Upper Hand In Karnataka? |LS Polls |INDIA |NDA

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Thrown At Police Van Carrying Minor Accused’s Father

Pune Porsche Accident: 17-Year-Old Teen Porsche Driver Spent Rs 48k In 90 Minutes At First Pub

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she was caught for sneaking a boy out of her room by dad Boney Kapoor: 'That's when he...'

Shreyas Talpade reveals Kartam Bhugtam is inspired from life of Soham Shah's cousin: 'For 10 years...'| Exclusive

Shah Rukh Khan's manager shares major update on his health, thanks fans for their prayers

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi: Lady Shri Ram, Venkateswara College, IP, Lady Irwin College receive bomb threat

A series of bomb threats targeted Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College and Sri Venkateswara College, prompting swift police and fire department responses.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : May 23, 2024, 06:53 PM IST

article-main
Source (ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Delhi University Colleges Lady Shri Ram College, Sri Venkateswara College,  Lady Irwin College and IP College from Civil Lines received alarming calls on Thursday which is May 23,2024. The news agency ANI reported that fire tenders and Delhi Police promptly arrived at the scene to manage the situation. This incident follows a series of threats that have unsettled various institutions in the Delhi-NCR region. 

After investigation, the calls to Venkateshwara, and Lady Shri Ram College were termed as Hawks calls. Talking about the situation, Delhi Police said, "Some calls were received regarding bomb threats in colleges. All are bogus calls. No need to worry". Investigations are being conducted at IP College and Lady Irwin College.

On Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry office also received a bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax. This was part of a broader pattern of threats targeting schools and hospitals in the area. Earlier in the week, three hotels in Bengaluru, including a five-star establishment, were also threatened with bombs.

The spate of bomb threats began on April 30, when Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital was targeted. The next day, on May 1, about 150 schools in the region received similar threats. These threats were traced back to a Russia-based mailing service company.

The situation escalated on May 12, when twenty hospitals, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats via email from a Cyprus-based mailing service company. Just two days later, on May 14, seven more hospitals in Delhi and the Tihar Jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based source.

The most recent threat to the Union Home Ministry office on Wednesday caused significant alarm. A senior officer received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the building and that it would explode soon.

Authorities are on high alert, and investigations are ongoing to track down the sources of these threats and ensure public safety. The repeated incidents have highlighted the need for enhanced security measures and swift responses to potential threats.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to host Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding function on cruise ship, attendees include..

Meet Royal family of Baroda, lives in Rs 24000 crore home, four times the size of Buckingham Palace, has assets worth..

Meet actor who worked with SRK, Salman, Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married granddaughter of CM..

The Post-Raisi Era: Prospects and perils for India's engagement with Iran

ProDentim Reviews (Real Consumer Reports) Should You Try This Probiotic Oral Health Supplement?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari being 'pocket full of sunshine' at Cannes in floral dress, fans call her 'born aesthetic'

Jacqueliene Fernandez is all smiles in white shimmery bodycon at Cannes 2024, fans call her 'real Barbie'

AI models show bikini style for perfect beach holiday this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement