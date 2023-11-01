World Cup 2023: No fireworks in Mumbai and Delhi matches, BCCI says....

India is set to face South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a significant decision regarding the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign in Delhi and Mumbai. In light of the escalating air pollution levels in these two cities, the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, has announced the prohibition of fireworks displays. This decision aims to address the pressing issue of air pollution and prioritize the health and well-being of players and spectators alike.

Delhi and Mumbai have been grappling with alarming levels of air pollution, posing a severe threat to the environment and public health. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Indian board has taken a proactive stance by banning fireworks for the remainder of the campaign.

"BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level. The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront": Jay Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Shah stated that the BCCI aims to support the authorities' efforts in combating air pollution. As a result, they have made the decision to prohibit the use of fireworks during World Cup matches.

"I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won't be any fireworks display in Mumbai and Delhi, which can add to the pollution level. The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront," he told Indian Express.

"The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi. While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders," he further said.

Regarding the World Cup schedule, India is set to face South Africa at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Meanwhile, in Delhi, an exhilarating match awaits as Bangladesh goes head-to-head with Sri Lanka next Monday.