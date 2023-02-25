Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Richa Ghosh nominated for Player of the Tournament award

File Photo

Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is the sole Indian representative among the nine players shortlisted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the prestigious Player of the Tournament award at the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

The right-handed batter, Ghosh, scored 136 runs at an average of 68, propelling India to the semifinals before they were ultimately defeated by the defending champions, Australia.

Ghosh was only dismissed twice in five innings at the tournament, and her impressive strike rate of over 130 demonstrated her attacking prowess. The shortlist for the award includes three players from Australia, who are dominating the list, as well as two players each from England and South Africa, and one from the West Indies. Cricket fans from all corners of the globe now have the opportunity to cast their votes and determine the winner.

The three Australians on the list are Meg Lanning (139 runs), Alyssa Healy (171 runs), and Ash Gardner (81 runs, nine wickets). Lanning has been a consistent performer, Healy has been a prolific run-scorer, and Gardner has been a dual threat with both bat and ball. Together, they have been a formidable force in the Australian lineup.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (216 runs) and Sophie Ecclestone (11 wickets) are the two players from England to make the shortlist, while openers Laura Wolvaardt (169 runs) and Tazmin Brits (176 runs) are the two Proteas players to be nominated for the award. West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews (130 runs, four wickets) rounds out the shortlist of nine players.

The Women's T20 World Cup will come to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday, with hosts South Africa facing off against defending champions Australia in the grand finale. After the match, the Player of the Tournament will be announced, crowning the individual who has made the greatest impact on the tournament.

