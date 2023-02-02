Women's Premier League: Jhulan Goswami roped in by Mumbai franchise as bowling coach and mentor

Jhulan Goswami

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will take place in India next month, much to the anticipation of fans across the country. Five teams have been selected to participate in the first season of the league, based in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Three of these teams are owned by IPL team owners, while the remaining two are owned by the Adani Group (Ahmedabad) and Capri Global Holdings Private Limited (Lucknow). This is sure to be an exciting season of women's cricket, and fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament.

The franchises have launched their preparations for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Following the Gujarat Giants' (Ahmedabad team) signing of former India captain and legendary batter Mithali Raj as mentor, her longtime teammate and the highest wicket-taker in women's ODI cricket, Jhulan Goswami, is set to join the Mumbai-based franchise. This marks a historic moment for the WPL, as two of the most decorated players in the history of women's cricket will be joining forces to help the league reach new heights.

The 40-year-old pacer from Bengal, who announced her retirement from international cricket in September of last year, will be joining the Mumbai team's coaching staff. According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, which quoted former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirming the news, Jhulan has been appointed as the franchise's bowling coach and mentor. This marks a new chapter in her illustrious career, as she looks to impart her knowledge and experience to the next generation of cricketers.

"Jhulan has gone to Mumbai," Ganguly, who joined the Delhi Capitals as director of cricket earlier this year, told the media at Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

According to the legendary batter, the Delhi franchise was also keen to acquire Jhulan’s services and had also made her an offer, but she chose Mumbai.

"We had given her an offer, but she is going to Mumbai," Ganguly said.

The upcoming player auction for the inaugural World Premier League is expected to take place on either February 11th in New Delhi or February 13th in Mumbai, with the BCCI set to make a final decision this week.

