Watch: Virat Kohli blows kiss to Anushka Sharma on 2nd marriage anniversary after his colossus knock against West Indies

Virat played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 29 balls and during the post-match interview he dedicated it to Anushka.


Updated: Dec 12, 2019, 04:49 PM IST

Team India's top batting order - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli - rained hell on the West Indies bowlers during the home side's third and final T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday in Mumbai.

India cruised to a 67-run victory and secure a 2-1 series win against the Windies.

The occasion was even more special as the Indian skipper, who was celebrating his second wedding anniversary on the day.

Virat played an unbeaten knock of 70 runs off 29 balls and during the post-match interview he dedicated it to Anushka.

During his block-buster knock, Kohli smashed 4 fours and 7 sixes and at the end of his innings, he raised his bat and blew a kiss towards the stands in a celebratory gesture for his wife who was present at the stadium.

“It was a pretty special innings and also being our second wedding anniversary, it was a special gift. It was a special night and one of the best innings I have played,” Virat said during the post-match presentation.

Back on December 11 2017, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma officially tied the marriage knot with the pair often be reffered to as the power couple. Their fans also gave a name to the couple, referring them as  "Virushka".