IPL 2023: After MS Dhoni sways to Arijit Singh, Sunil Gavaskar grooves to Pushpa song, watch viral video

The IPL 2023 opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings was a spectacular event that left fans in awe. The 16th edition of the IPL kicked off with a blockbuster opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In a video shared by Australian broadcaster Neroli Meadows, Gavaskar was seen showing off his dance moves in the commentary box. The legendary cricketer was dancing to the hit song ‘Saami Saami’ from the film Pushpa, while other commentators like Simon Doul and Sanjay Manjrekar cheered him on.

Gavaskar's impromptu dance performance was a delightful surprise for fans who were eagerly waiting for the IPL 2023 opener. The former Indian captain's infectious energy and enthusiasm were on full display as he grooved to the catchy beats of the song.

Talking about the game, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered yet another defeat against the Gujarat Titans, failing to defend their score of 178. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad emerged as the star performer for Chennai, smashing an impressive 92 runs in just 50 balls, including four fours and nine sixes. Despite Gaikwad's heroics, the Titans fought back with a blistering 63 runs in 36 balls by Shubman Gill, followed by a late surge from Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, ultimately securing a five-wicket victory.

In response to Gaikwad's outstanding performance, MS Dhoni had nothing but praise for the young batsman, describing his batting as a "pleasure to watch." Dhoni acknowledged the challenge of playing in dewy conditions and suggested that Chennai could have done more with their batting.

