Watch: Shafali Verma breaks into tears after India win maiden ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup

India demolished England to lift the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup title in thrilling fashion on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 09:43 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

The Indian women's team made history by defeating England in the inaugural ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Indian captain Shafali Verma was overcome with emotion as she accepted her World Cup gold at the post-match ceremony.

This victory is particularly poignant for Verma because she was a member of the Indian squad that lost in the finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 and the Commonwealth Games final against Australia. So, during her post-match interview, Verma burst into tears of joy while appreciating her team for their outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Returning to her post-match interview, Shafali Verma thanked her teammates and the coaching staff for their support during the World Cup. She also conveyed her appreciation to the BCCI for their unwavering support. "I'm really delighted with how all the girls are performing and supporting each other," she remarked.

“Incredible feeling. Thanks to the staff, the way they have been backing us every day and telling us that we are here for the cup and because of them we are here. All thanks to them. The players have been backing me a lot. Thanks to BCCI for giving me this beautiful team and really happy for winning the cup.”

Talking about the match, the Women in Blue won by seven wickets, comfortably chasing down the 69-run total. Titas Sadhu, who received the Player of the Match award for her stint of 2-6 in four overs, was the top performer with the ball.

Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra also got two wickets apiece. Mannat Kashyap, Shafali and Sonam Yadav picked up one wicket apiece as well.

Soumya scored the winning runs for India in the 14th over. Shweta Sehrawat, the tournament's leading run-getter, failed to get into the single digits. Shafali scored 15 runs with one four and one six.

