U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India create history, beat England to win inaugural tournament

India demolished England to lift the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup title in thrilling fashion on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 07:50 PM IST

U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India create history, beat England to win inaugural tournament
Photo: PTI

India demolished England to lift the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup title in thrilling fashion on Sunday. India won by 7 wickets with 36 balls to spare. Proving that Indian women’s cricket has a bright future, the U-19 team played a strong final match at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday, January 29. 

While the English side had been as formidable as India throughout the tournament, they were no match for the Women in Blue in the grand finale. India's bowling attack gave a dream performance to restrict England to a humble 68 all out in 17.1 overs in the final. The batters kept their promise and brought the team home in 14 overs with the loss of three wickets. 

Wishes and praise poured in for the India U-19 women's team, lead by BCCI General Secretary Jay Shah. "Kudos to the India U19 team for winning the #U19T20WorldCup.This is a phenomenal achievement as our young cricketers have made the country proud. That the young players weren’t overawed by the big occasion speaks volume about their steely characters and temperament," Shah tweeted.

Titas Sadhu was the pick of the bowlers for Team India, bowling a memorable spell of 2 wickets for just 6 runs in 4 overs. 20 out of her 24 balls were dot deliveries. Sadhu was supported by Parshavi Chopra and Archana Devi who ended with impressive bowling figures of 2/13 (4 overs) and 2/14 (3 overs), respectively. Ryana MacDonald-Gay top scored for England with 19 runs in 24 deliveries. Sophia Smale and Alexa Stonehouse made 11 each. On the other hand, Gongadi Trisha (24 runs off 29 balls) and Soumya Tiwari (24 not out off 37 balls) starred for India with the bat in the relatively simple run chase.

 

