Watch: KL Rahul takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Devon Conway during IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash

KL Rahul lunged forward with a remarkable dive, completing an extraordinary catch and sending Devon Conway back to the pavilion.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul executed a breathtaking catch to dismiss the formidable Devon Conway in the semi-final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 against New Zealand. The Men in Blue, after opting to bat first, illuminated the Wankhede Stadium with a colossal total of 397 runs, courtesy of centuries by Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Kohli's century in this match marked his 50th in ODIs, surpassing the record set by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Following this batting spectacle, New Zealand also made a decent start, with Conway and Rachin Ravindra consistently finding the boundary.

However, in the sixth over, Mohammed Shami, the Indian seamer, produced a perfect delivery that induced a faint edge. As the ball raced towards the slip cordon, KL Rahul lunged forward with a remarkable dive, completing an extraordinary catch and sending Devon Conway back to the pavilion.

Following Conway's dismissal, Shami replicated his success by dismissing Rachin Ravindra in a similar fashion, with a score of 13 off 22 balls. With these two dismissals, Shami has now accumulated a total of 18 wickets in just six matches.