Watch: 'Gabbar' Shikhar Dhawan dances to Bhangra beats with Dhanashree Verma

After Shreyas Iyer, choreographer and wife of leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has got another Indian cricketer to match steps with her on the dance floor. Dhanashree, who was travelling with the Indian side as part of the bio-bubble for the England series, keeps uploading her dance videos on her social media and YouTube channel and after tying the knot with Chahal, her partners in the videos are cricketers now.

Shikhar Dhawan, who was one of India's leading run-scorers in the recently concluded ODI series is known for his colourful nature both on and off the field was the partner-in-crime for Dhanashree this time as they danced to a popular Punjabi track 'Boliyan' by Lehmber Hussainpuri.

The duo matched step-to-step as they were seen breaking into a Bhangra dance. "Hitting the dance floor with the super talented and fun @dhanashree9," Dhawan captioned the video.

Both of them were really enjoying each other's com[pany and were feeding off each other's energies. "Bhangra in gabbar style. Setting Instagram reels on fire together," wrote Dhanashree as she also shared the video.

Dhanaashree has now entered the IPL bubble with her husband, who will be playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Dhawan will be playing for the last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of the IPL.