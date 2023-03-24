Watch: AB de Villiers almost calls Virat Kohli ‘old' during a fun chat, Indian batter reaction goes viral

Image Source: Screengrab

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest modern-day cricket players, has proven that he is still at the top of his game with five centuries in the last six months. Despite being in the second half of his career, the Indian batting stalwart shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Kohli shares a great bond with his former teammates MS Dhoni (for India) and AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore), and the latter recently had a fun interaction with Kohli on his YouTube channel.

During their chat, de Villiers asked Kohli how he maintains his competitive edge and mental freshness at this stage of his career. However, de Villiers couldn't resist teasing Kohli by calling him old, which left Kohli in stitches. Kohli interrupted de Villiers, jokingly agreeing that he is old before genuinely answering his question.

"You're not old, don't get me wrong. You're getting towards the latter stages of a good career very very soon yeah. It's like a VVSP Very Very Senior Player.

“Is the competitive edge still there how do you stay mentally fresh?” AB de Villiers asked Kohli while speaking on his YouTube channel 'Three Sixty'.

Watch:

“I mean at this stage of my career to be very honest I get very excited for a big series or a big tournament. The games that happen in between, obviously your energy and intensity is not the same so it did bother me quite a bit in the past few months. But then I started taking the games in between very professionally. I started focusing on okay what can I get out of this game as a batsman? Are there things that I'm looking to work on my game and can I go out there and actually execute those things while being in the middle of the action? So that gave me uh a small goal to work towards,” Kohli said.

In the first half of 2022, Kohli experienced a slump in his batting performance. He had his worst season in the IPL in a decade and struggled during the England tour across all formats. However, he managed to turn things around during the Asia Cup 2022 after taking a 6-week break.

As the 2023 edition of the IPL approaches, Kohli is determined to bounce back and perform at his best for the Faf du Plessis-led team. RCB will begin their IPL campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2.

