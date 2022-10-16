Search icon
MI’s Aussie pacer Riley Meredith tries sev puri, dahi puri and bhel puri, watch his reactions

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab @MI

On World Food Day 2022, Mumbai Indians posted a video where young Indian cricketer Aryan Juyal introduces his IPL teammate and Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith to Indian street food. Juyal presents a platter of three famous chaats - Sev Puri, Dahi Puri and finally, Bhel Puri.

Meredith gives amusing reactions to each of the chaats, also giving marks out of 10 and his verdict on which he liked best. One thing that surprised fans was that the Australian did not find any of them spicy and actually enjoyed each one of them. Check out the video here to see for yourself which one Meredith liked best:

 

 

