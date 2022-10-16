CRICKET
T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Asia Cup champs Sri Lanka suffered an astonishing meltdown as they lost at the hands of Namibia.
T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Namibia have pulled off a massive upset in the first game of T20 World Cup 2022 as they tamed Sri Lanka, beating the Asia Cup champs by 55 runs on Sunday.
Captains of both teams, Dasun Shanka and Gerhard Erasmus were hoping to kick things off on a winning note but it wasn't to be.
Instead, its Namibia, the minnows who picked up their first-ever win over a top 10 ranked ICC team.
A historic win for Namibia#T20WorldCup | #SLvNAM | https://t.co/vuNGEcX62U pic.twitter.com/AvCsiz9X7K— ICC (@ICC) October 16, 2022
Here's what the two skippers had to say about the result:
Dasun Shanaka: We didn't execute well with the ball. Didn't bowl in the right areas and that's a concern. We are a good team. Just need some partnerships. Need the openers to come good and the No. 3 to click.
Jan Frylinck wins the Man of the Match award for his all-round contribution in this HUGE win.
"I'm a little bit speechless at the moment. What we just achieved is above what we thought we could do. I am just very excited at this point of time. JJ just came in and took a little bit of pressure off me with a lot of boundaries. Myself and JJ got us to a competitive total and the bowlers were just unbelievable," said the all-rounder.
He scored 44 runs after Namibia were down to 93/6, and also chipped in with two important wickets.
It's all over! Namibia have pulled off a miraculous win over the Asia Cup champs! What a win, an absolutely unpredictable outcome in the very first match of T20 World Cup 2022. Chasing 164, Sri Lanka could only muster up 108 runs as they were all out in 19 overs.
A resounding win that is going to send shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity.
Two wickets in quick succession and the improbable could be about to turn into reality. Sri Lanka are eight wickets down against Namibia. Skipper Dasun Shanka mistimes his effort and Zane Green takes a great catch, more celebrations followed suit as Madushan was run out and the Asia Cup champs look down and out. What could be the implications of this loss?
SL 92/8 (15.1)
Sri Lanka need 72 runs in 29 balls
Sri Lanka are six down now, what a match this is turning out to be! Wanindu Hasaranga becomes the latest casualty with the Asia Cup's Player of the tournament dismissed after recording just four runs. Bernard Scholtz gets his second scalp, and Loftie-Eaton completes a fantastic catch towards deep mid-wicket.
Sri Lanka need 82 runs in 43 balls
Valiant Namibia continue their fightback, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Man of the match of Asia Cup final dismissed after scoring 20 runs. Tried to find the big hit but couldn't clear the longer boundary towards mid-wicket region. Hasaranga joins the skipper in the middle.
Sri Lanka need Sri Lanka need 88 runs in 53 balls.
Credit to Namibia for taking this game to Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup champs have been stunned by the minnows. Remember, this is the first match Sri Lanka have played since winning the Asia Cup back in August.
Highest T20I total by an Associate team against Sri Lanka:— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 16, 2022
163/7 - Namibia today
153/7 - Afghanistan in 2016
138 - Canada in 2008
135/7 - Ireland 2009
Namibia score over 160 against the team playing their first match after winning Asia Cup.#T20WorldCup
Jan Frylinck scored 44 runs in 28 balls. He was ably supported by JJ Smit who finished unbeaten after adding 31 runs to the cause. All the Sri Lankans bowlers picked up at least one wicket each, and Pramod Madhushan chipped in with two scalps, however, they gifted away runs aplenty in the death overs.
Off to Shanaka's batters now, will they be able to score 164?
Sensational comeback from Namibia! Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit put up a 70-run partnership in just 37 balls to take Namibia to a total of 163-7 in 20 overs.
This, after they were earlier reduced to 93/6, and from there on, it was all Namibia all around.
Sri Lanka need 164 runs to win, but they will be disappointed as they could have restricted their opponents to a much lesser total.
Hasaranga removes Erasmus! The Namibian skipper walks back to the dugout after his attempt to score a six didn't bear fruit, a googly does the trick for the Sri Lankan all-rounder. The 41-run partnership comes to an end.
Namibia are now staring down the barrel.
NAM 78-4 after 12 overs.
As far as the pitch at Simonds Stadium, Geelong is concerned, there could be bounce on offer since the soil is from Gabba. There's a fair bit of grass cover as well. The straight boundaries are longer, although towards the square it's 57m. Both sides will be looking to advantage of that.
Team news is out, here's how Sri Lanka and Namibia are lining up for match 1 of T20 World Cup 2022.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to field. Dasun Shanka said that since it's the first match of the tournament he'd like to take a look at the wicket. As far as the team news is concerned, they've gone for the same combination that they had in Asia Cup.
Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus also hinted about having to bowl had he won the toss as well.
