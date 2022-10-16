T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Asia Cup champs Sri Lanka suffered an astonishing meltdown as they lost at the hands of Namibia.

T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Namibia have pulled off a massive upset in the first game of T20 World Cup 2022 as they tamed Sri Lanka, beating the Asia Cup champs by 55 runs on Sunday.

Captains of both teams, Dasun Shanka and Gerhard Erasmus were hoping to kick things off on a winning note but it wasn't to be.

Instead, its Namibia, the minnows who picked up their first-ever win over a top 10 ranked ICC team.

READ| Namibia’s Ben Shikongo becomes T20 World Cup 2022's first internet sensation, Twitter abuzz