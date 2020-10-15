Veteran cricket journalist and commentator Kishore Bhimani dies

Kishore Bhimani, a veteran cricket journalist and commentator who was considered an encyclopaedia of the game, has died on Thursday morning. Bhimani is best remembered for being on air during the tied Test of 1986 between India and Australia in Chepauk. In his over three decade long cricket commentary and journalism stint, Bhimani was conferred with many awards. In the 2012 H&G Clinic Journalism awards, Bhimani was conferred with the prestigious Lifetime achievement award for his contributions to journalism and cricket commentary.

It has been understood that Kishore Bhimani had been admitted to hospital last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apparently, there are some reports floating around that Bhimani has died due to complications arising out of the coronavirus.

Sad news to share.. one of the great characters of cricket commentary, an encyclopaedia on the sport, unafraid to voice a sharp opinion and a true cricket enthusiast and aficionado.. Kishore Bhimani has passed away.. Will be much missed RIP

When he accepted the Lifetime achievement award, Bhimani mentioned the passion that he had for the field.

“It is believed that journalists should not be bestowed with awards as they can’t take sides and favours. But this award is different. I owe this to my countless friends in sports and other fraternity,” Bhimani mentioned. Kishore Bhimani has also written a book called ‘The Accidental Goodman’.

Loss of a cricket lover

Many journalists and cricket lovers tweeted about the demise of Kishore Bhimani, with Rajdeep Sardesai and other prominent sports journalists as well as TMC MP Derek O’Brien expressing their sadness on Twitter.

Ravi Shastri, in an interview with Times of India, had shared an interesting anecdote over Kishore Bhimani. “I remember how spot-on were his comments. He had once slammed me for a wrong shot on crease during a test in Eden Gardens and the same evening we shared drinks at his residence. And our ties remain so till this date,’ said Shastri.

remember being on a show with kishore bhimani when india won at lord's in 2014...i recall saying, when india first won a test at lord's in 1986 there was a binny in the XI and a bhimani in the press box...same scenario has repeated today! he laughed heartily! RIP sir — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 15, 2020

The loss of Kishore Bhimani is a sad day for cricket lovers and journalists alike. May his soul Rest in Peace.