Typhoons vs Scorchers Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for TYP-W vs SCO-W in Ireland Women's Super 50

Dream11 Prediction: Scorchers vs Typhoons - Ireland Women's Super 50

TYP-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Scorchers vs Typhoons in Ireland Women's Super 50 match today, August 16.

Scorchers vs Typhoons (TYP-W vs SCO-W) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – S Kavanah

Batsmen – G Lewis, R Gough and R Stokell

Allrounders – A kerrison, S mcmahon, R Delaney and L Paul

Bowlers – H Little, L Mcarthy and C Rack

TYP-W vs SCO-W My Dream11 Team

S Kavanah, G Lewis, R Gough and R Stokell, Leah Paul (VICE CAPTAIN), Rachel Delaney (CAPTAIN), Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast, Q Anwar, A Manan, S Singh

TYP-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing11

Scorchers: Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis (C), Sophie MacMahon, S Kavanah (WK), Caoimhe McCann, Anna Kerrison, Alana Dalzell, Louise McCarthy, Hannah Little, Maria Kerrison, Cara Murray.

Typhoons: Rachel Delaney, Rebecca Stokell, Laura Delany (C), Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter (WK), Sarah Forbes, Celeste Raack, Freya Sargent/Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Georgina Dempsey, Louise Little.