This star cricketer is IPL 2024 top paid captain, it's not Kohli, Dhoni, Pandya, KL Rahul

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin with defending champion Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 22 at Chepauk.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is getting ready to kick off, and all the teams are busy making plans to win the trophy. The teams spent a total of Rs 230.45 crore in the auction to get players. There were 333 players up for grabs, including 214 Indian players and 119 from other countries, however, only 72 players managed to secure a contract. Kolkata Knight Riders spent the most, Rs 24.75 crore, to get Mitchell Starc, an Australian fast bowler.

Some teams, like Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, made big moves even before the auction. Mumbai Indians got Hardik Pandya for Rs 15 crore, and Royal Challengers Bangalore got Cameron Green for Rs 17.50 crore. Hardik Pandya will be the new captain for Mumbai Indians this season, taking over from Rohit Sharma. But despite this, he's not the highest-paid captain.

Pat Cummins, who led Australia to a World Cup win in 2023, is now the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad and the highest-paid captain in IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired his services for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore. Pat Cummins surpasses KL Rahul, who earns Rs 17 crore as the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively, on the list of highest-paid captains in IPL 2024.

The schedule for the first 21 matches of IPL 2024 was released in February by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The first match will be on March 22 in Chennai, between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The dates for the other matches will be announced later because they're waiting for the schedule of the general elections.