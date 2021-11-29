This player is set to become most expensive in IPL history, will overtake Kohli: Report

Star Indian opener KL Rahul is set to end his association with the Punjab Kings and is now nearing his new franchise home in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as per a latest report. Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the 8 old team have to confirm their list of retained players, a maximum of 4 with a limit of 2 overseas players. On the other hand, the two new teams of Lucknow and Ahmedabad will be allowed to buy three players each from the non-retained players. Rahul, who led the PBKS for 2 IPL seasons but won’t be retained, will be the hottest property on the market as we head to the highly anticipated bidding war at the mega auction.

Rahul and PBKS are certain about parting ways and a new report now claims that the star batsman has been offered the opportunity to become the most expensive player in IPL history by the new Lucknow franchise.

As per the report, Rahul is likely to avoid being in the auction pool and is in talks with the Lucknow franchise to sign the most lucrative contract in IPL history. The new franchise promoted by the RPSG Group has reportedly offered KL Rahul a contract of Rs 20 crore, according to Insidesport.in.

If the report holds truth and Rahul does sign such a deal, it would make him the highest-paid player in IPL till date. The stylish batsman will overtake his ODI and Test skipper Virat Kohli as the most expensive player. Kohli, who stepped down from both the Team India T20I and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captaincy duties recently is currently the most expensive player with a salary of Rs 17 crore. He has earned this amount from IPL 2018 to IPL 2021.

Until now, Rahul had been on a salary of Rs 9 crore as the PBKS captain. While it is unlikely that he will resign for PBKS, they could still sign him by offering higher wages, even going beyond the Rs 16 crore slab set by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) for the players who are retained as the first choice. Teams can go higher and the extra amount can be adjusted from the total salary purse.

If Rahul decides to stay at PBKS, he is free to negotiate a higher salary than the defined slab of Rs 16 crore (INR 160 million) for the first-choice retained player as the BCCI has stated in the rules that the franchise can give the retained players a higher salary and forfeit the same amount from their total purse.

But a future for Rahul at PBKS is unlikely. The batsman was the third-highest scorer at the IPL 2021 but had a disappointed team campaign where PBKS underwhelmed under his leadership. In his total IPL career, KL Rahul has scored 3273 runs at an average of more than 41 in 94 matches. If he does sign with Lucknow, Rahul is expected to be given the captaincy of the new franchise.