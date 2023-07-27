This Indian cricketer used to drive auto, only had Rs 5 for daily food; now has net worth of Rs 91 crores, salary is…

Many Indian cricketers have battled poverty in their time, but the success story of this international player, who rose through the ranks, is nothing less than inspirational.

Indian cricketers are some of the highest-paid athletes across the world, and have net worth of millions as they venture into international cricket. However, one Indian cricketer who now leads a luxury lifestyle once had to struggle to save just Rs 10 per day, and his name is Hardik Pandya.

Hardik Pandya, who has acted as the captain of Team India in several international matches, is known to have a lavish lifestyle with a massive house and many luxury cars. However, Hardik Pandya battled acute poverty when he was an up-and-comer in the industry.

Hardik Pandya and his older brother Krunal Pandya always wanted to become international cricketers but didn’t have a lot of financial backing. Pandya’s father used to run a small car business but decided to shut it down and move to Vadodara to provide better cricket training to both his sons.

Soon after, the Pandya family suffered major financial losses. Hardik Pandya revealed in older interviews that the only meal the cricketed brothers could afford was packed noodles worth Rs 5, which they made in the cricket ground itself by borrowing hot water from the gardener.

Pandya recounted how he and his brother Krunal used to train for hours in the heat with just one meal a day because of their financial sufferings. Hardik Pandya also revealed that to make ends meet, he also started doing odd jobs like driving auto rickshaws and working in small car dealerships.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya used to earn Rs 400 to Rs 500 per match for playing for small leagues. Soon, Hardik Pandya’s life changed when he was selected for the Indian Premier League, and was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh.

Now, Hardik Pandya has become a prominent part of Team India, even acting as the captain of the team in multiple international matches. According to SportsKeeda, Hardik Pandya now has a net worth of over Rs 91 crore, and his year salary, counting his endorsements and BCCI deals, is around Rs 15 crore.

