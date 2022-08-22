Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Sikandar Raza's fighting century goes in vain as India Beats Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the 3rd ODI

Shubman Gill's maiden ODI century overshadowed Sikandar Raza's fighting knock who took the game to the final overs before finally losing his wicket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 09:04 PM IST

Sikandar Raza's fighting century goes in vain as India Beats Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the 3rd ODI
India vs Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill's maiden ODI century overshadowed Sikandar Raza's fighting knock who took the game to the last over before finally losing his wicket. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were picks of the bowlers as they took 2 wickets each and conceded very few runs.

READ: Shooting, archery, wrestling, judo apply for inclusion in the Commonwealth Games 2026

An incredible fighting knock from Raza, but India prevail to inflict a 3-0 series whitewash on Zimbabwe. Having won the series, India opted to bat for a change for the final game and posted 289 - thanks to a classy hundred from Gill who stitched a 140-run stand with half-centurion Ishan Kishan. 

In reply, the hosts lost Innocent Kaia early and Kaitano had to retire hurt. Sean Williams scored briskly by hitting a flurry of boundaries but his innings were cut short by Axar Patel in his first over. The two left-arm spinners bowled really well in the middle overs as they finished with combined figures of 20-1-68-4.

Zimbabwe looked down and out at 169/7, but Raza had other ideas. He never gives up and that was the case again today as he notched up his third hundred in six matches. He played some outstanding strokes and put the Indians under immense pressure.

READ:England to play 3 test matches against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi, series to take place in December

Brad Evans was handy as he hung around as he and Raza were involved in a century partnership for the eighth wicket. With 17 needed off the last two overs, Zimbabwe were the favourites, but Gill took a blinder at long-on to end Raza's innings and that turned out to be a killer blow.

Avesh Khan, in the end, bowled a perfect yorker to finish the formalities as India eked out a 13-run win. The crowd were truly entertained by Raza but they'll be gutted with the result.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sikh woman kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan; community reaches out to MEA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.