Sikandar Raza's fighting century goes in vain as India Beats Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the 3rd ODI

India vs Zimbabwe

Shubman Gill's maiden ODI century overshadowed Sikandar Raza's fighting knock who took the game to the last over before finally losing his wicket. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav were picks of the bowlers as they took 2 wickets each and conceded very few runs.

An incredible fighting knock from Raza, but India prevail to inflict a 3-0 series whitewash on Zimbabwe. Having won the series, India opted to bat for a change for the final game and posted 289 - thanks to a classy hundred from Gill who stitched a 140-run stand with half-centurion Ishan Kishan.

In reply, the hosts lost Innocent Kaia early and Kaitano had to retire hurt. Sean Williams scored briskly by hitting a flurry of boundaries but his innings were cut short by Axar Patel in his first over. The two left-arm spinners bowled really well in the middle overs as they finished with combined figures of 20-1-68-4.

Zimbabwe looked down and out at 169/7, but Raza had other ideas. He never gives up and that was the case again today as he notched up his third hundred in six matches. He played some outstanding strokes and put the Indians under immense pressure.

Brad Evans was handy as he hung around as he and Raza were involved in a century partnership for the eighth wicket. With 17 needed off the last two overs, Zimbabwe were the favourites, but Gill took a blinder at long-on to end Raza's innings and that turned out to be a killer blow.

Avesh Khan, in the end, bowled a perfect yorker to finish the formalities as India eked out a 13-run win. The crowd were truly entertained by Raza but they'll be gutted with the result.