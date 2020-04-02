Should IPL be played in Australia ahead of T20 World Cup? Michael Vaughan shares his thoughts

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) is celebrated like a festival in India, this year the outbreak of coronavirus has got it postponed till April 15. However, with the looks of it, chances of the cash-rich tournament getting further delayed are high.

The BCCI is trying its level best to look for a window to hold the tournament, even if in a curtailed format and players, who have self-isolated themselves, are practicing within their homes to prepare for the 13th edition.

Former England captain and cricket pundit Michael Vaughan has now proposed an idea about how the tournament could be held along with the T20 World Cup. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan said: “Here’s a thought .. The IPL is played for the 5 weeks leading up to the T20 World Cup in Oz .. all players use it as the great warm-up for the WC .. then the WC happens .. So important for the game that the IPL takes place but also the WC.”

Vaughan’s comment came as a reaction to a post by Australia cricket journalist Peter Lalor.

As for the IPL franchises, they have said that they will have the next meeting to decide the way forward. It all depends if the government comes up with a fresh advisory on or after April 14.

Initially, the IPL was to start from March 29 with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.