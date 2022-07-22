'We are all good, even myself': Shikhar Dhawan's cheeky reply on Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli's absence

Shikhar Dhawan cheeky reply on Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli absence

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan gave a cheeky reply after being quizzed about India's bench strength and absence of senior players from the first ODI. Dhawan who was stepping in the boots of Rohit Sharma as India's captain, after senior players were rested for the ODI series against West Indies.

Speaking during the toss before the first ODI at Queen's Park Oval on Friday, the veteran lauded Team India's youngsters and said that they're all very good.

Former West Indies batter Darren Ganga, who was the match presenter, quizzed Dhawan on what kind of captain he is, to which the southpaw gave a cheeky reply.

"I am a very cool captain. I make sure the team's energy stays up and of course I love to take all the right decisions and keep the process going," said Dhawan after West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to bowl first.

He continued, "The bench strength is complementary to domestic and IPL cricket. This is a great opportunity to showcase talent, show fight, and win the series. Surya, Shreyas, Samson are all good. Even myself (laughs). We get support here, from abroad and locals which is good."

BCCI rested the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah among others, who will all return for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies. Kohli has been rested for the T20Is as well.

Elsewhere, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first two T20Is, as India took to the field in the first ODI.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna