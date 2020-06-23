Headlines

Seven more Pakistan players tested COVID-19 positive, total goes up to 10

Seven more Pakistani players have now been tested COVID-19 positive taking the total count to 10. Pakistan team's masseur Malang Ali has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 23, 2020, 07:54 PM IST

Seven more Pakistani players have now been tested COVID-19 positive taking the total count to 10. Pakistan team's masseur Malang Ali has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Haider Ali had tested positive. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, and Wahab Riaz are the seven players tested positive.

The players were tested according to the mandatory safety protocol ahead of Pakistan's tour of England in August this year. With 10 players being tested positive, the tour has been put in jeopardy. 

Though 10 players have now tested positive in the last two days, PCB CEO Wasim Khan has stated that the Men in Green's tour of England will go ahead as per schedule. He said that all first-choice Test team players barring Mohammad Rizwan have tested negative for COVID-19.

“The tour is very much on track, the squad will depart as per schedule on 28th. Fortunately, all first-choice red-ball players, barring Rizwan, are negative, which means they can start training immediately after they are tested & given all clear when they arrive in the UK,” PCB CEO Wasim Khan said.

As for the tour, Pakistan are scheduled to play a three-match Test series followed by as many T20Is in England in August. 

All players who have tested positive have been asked to isolate themselves at home and they may join the rest of the squad later. Bowling coach Waqar Younis and veteran batsman Shoaib Malik are yet to be tested.

