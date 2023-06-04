Sachin Tendulkar makes big statement on Arjun Tendulkar's cricket future, details inside

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday (June 3) opened up on the career of his son Arjun Tendulkar, saying that he has asked Arjun Tendulkar to remain focused on his game. The former India opener also urged the parents to give the required freedom to their children.

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut this year and played as an all-rounder fast bowler for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI).

"I got the support from my family. Ajit Tendulkar (brother) was instrumental in finding a solution. Nitin Tendulkar (brother) made the painting for me on my birthday. My mother was working in LIC, while my father was a professor. They gave me freedom. I urge parents to give freedom to their children as well," Sachin Tendulkar said.

Sachin Tendulkar made the statement while speaking during the book launch event of 'Scintillating Sachin.'

"I am trying to create the same environment which was created for me. When you appreciate yourself, people will appreciate you. Pay attention to your game as what my father used to say, and now I am telling Arjun," Sachin Tendulkar said while talking about Arjun Tendulkar.

“The media felicitated me when I retired from the game. At that time, I had requested the media to give the required space to Arjun and let him fall in love with Cricket. The journalists gave him the freedom, so I thank them for this," he added.

Tendulkar also talked about the role played by his family members in shaping up his career.

"During the Austria tour, I was having so many injuries that I decided to undergo surgery on both legs. But, Anjali came all the way to Australia and cancelled that surgery. I was so frustrated due to injuries but Anjali took care of me," Sachin Tendulkar further said.