Meet superstar, charges Rs 2 crore a day, has 15 blockbusters, new kingmaker in 2024 elections after 100% success rate

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 09:44 AM IST

The superstar turned kingmaker
The 2024 General Elections in India consisted not just of the Lok Sabha polls but a couple of state assembly polls too. Around the same time when all the 543 seats of the Lok Sabha went to polls, the Legislative Assemblies of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh also saw their elections. In Andhra, riding on the anti-incumbency wave, N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party made a resounding comeback. In this bid, the party was helped by their biggest alliance partner – Janasena Party. This party is headed by a Telugu superstar, who is being called the new kingmaker.

The superstar-turned-kingmaker

Pawan Kalyan is one of the most successful actors in Telugu cinema today. The 55-year-old actor is from a film family as the younger brother of Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. Having made his debut with the 1996 hit Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, Kalyan established himself as a top star in Tollywood with hits like Kushi, Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, and Attarintiki Daredi. Till 2024, Kalyan has worked in 24 films, with 15 of them going on to be mega successes at the box office, an enviable record.

 In 2008, he entered politics forming the Praja Rajyam Party but the party folded in 2011. In 2014, he returned to the political fray with a new outfit – the Jana Sena Party. In the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, Jana Sena Party contested in an alliance with the TDP and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The alliance routed the YSR Congress Party, winning 164 out of the total 175 seats in the assembly. Jana Sena contested on 21 seats and won all 21, with a 100% success rate. Many political pundits have credited Kalyan to helping the alliance dominate and he is being pegged by many to be the next Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

