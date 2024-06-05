Twitter
Bollywood

Panchayat star Faisal Malik says being honest with Amitabh Bachchan cost him his job: 'Big B asked me…'

Faisal Malik recalls the time when he lost his job after speaking truthfully to Amitabh Bachchan.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 08:28 AM IST

Panchayat star Faisal Malik says being honest with Amitabh Bachchan cost him his job: ‘Big B asked me…’
Faisal Malik on losing job after being honest to Amitabh Bachchan
Panchayat star Faisal Malik, who plays the role of Prahladcha in the show, is currently busy promoting his show. The actor's performance won several hearts and now, in a recent interview, he recalled a time when he lost his job because of being honest with Amitabh Bachchan. 

In a conversation with Lallantop, Faisal Malik recalled the first time he went to meet Big B with Anurag Kashyap for a show. "I was half excited because I was getting to meet Bachchan sahab. As soon as I saw him, I thought to hell with the work and I presented my copy to him for an autograph."

The actor further praised Amitabh Bachchan's hospitality and said, "The food kept coming at Big B's house. You wouldn't be able to finish one dish before they present a new one. I told him I am from Allahabad and he talked to me. Then he asked if I would have til ke laddu (sesame laddus). I thought he wouldn't be able to eat it because of his age. Sorry, I shouldn't say this. But when the laddus arrived, he ate two before me. I thought he was lying about his age; he is still very much young."

He then revealed how Amitabh Bachchan remembered 120 pages script by heart and pointed out the mistakes of the person who was reading the script. He then recalled how he lost his job after meeting Amitabh, and said, "Big B asked me, When do you think we should shoot this?' I honestly responded, "Sir, we shouldn't shoot this now. We should shoot this after six months.' After we finished the meeting and stepped downstairs, I was told, You don't work on this project. You leave it,' because I spoke the truth."

The new season of Panchayat is winning the hearts of the audience. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, and Pankaj Jha along with others in key roles, and is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

Panchayat star Faisal Malik says being honest with Amitabh Bachchan cost him his job: ‘Big B asked me…’

