Cricket

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli request for break during South Africa ODI series, here's why

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently the leading run-scorers in T20Is. Kohli became the first batter to score 4,000 T20I runs last year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

After an intense campaign in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, where the host team traversed nine different cities for their league stage matches, senior cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have requested a month-long break prior to the upcoming three-Test series in South Africa. According to a source from Sports Tak, KL Rahul is anticipated to lead the team in the ODIs scheduled from December 17 to 21 in the absence of Rohit and Kohli. However, a final decision on Rahul's leadership in South Africa is yet to be determined.

It has been reported that Rohit and Kohli have opted out of participating in T20Is. While a second-string squad under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav was chosen for the five-T20I series against Australia, the veteran pair will not be available for the three-T20I series against South Africa commencing on December 10.

The selectors have already engaged in discussions with Rohit and Kohli regarding their T20I future. They have conveyed that if the duo aims to be considered for selection in the T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in the Caribbean and the USA following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, participation in the bilateral T20I series is imperative.

Rohit and Kohli's last T20I appearance was in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where India faced elimination in the semifinals at the hands of champions England, led by Jos Buttler. Since then, Hardik Pandya has taken charge of the T20I side, while the duo concentrated on ODI and Test cricket. This strategic decision yielded positive results as they showcased exceptional batting performances throughout the World Cup 2023.

The captaincy role for the T20I series against South Africa has been entrusted to Suryakumar Yadav due to Pandya's injury during the clash against Bangladesh, which ruled him out of the World Cup 2023. It remains uncertain whether Pandya will recover in time for the T20I series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, for the home series against Australia, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as Suryakumar's deputy. Following the initial three T20Is, Shreyas Iyer is set to make a return to the side and assume the vice-captain role for the remaining two matches.

