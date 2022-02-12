Rohit Sharma shares UNSEEN pic of Indian players watching IPL 2022 mega auction - SEE pic

It's not just the fans, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction has the Indian players on the edge of their seats as well. We can say so because Team India skipper Rohit Sharma shared an unseen picture of his teammates watching the mega auction.

Team India, who defeated West Indies by 96 runs on Friday, are staying in a hotel, and the Indian players are due to travel to Kolkata for the upcoming T20I series.

Before that, however, the Indian players couldn't help but watch the IPL 2022 mega auction. Rohit Sharma, Team India skipper shared a glimpse of his teammates, who were watching the IPL auction like the rest of the nation.

In the picture, shared by Rohit Sharma on his Instagram story, Indian players can be seen onlooking the action in Bangalore.

Players like Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav were seen in the pic, which Rohit shared with the caption, "Some tense and some happy faces."

Here is the picture of Team India players watching IPL 2022 mega auction, shared by Rohit: