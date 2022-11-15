'Rohit Sharma Didn't Take A Single Call, Only Decided Where To Hide On Field during Semi-final', says this former player

Atul Wassan comments on Rohit Sharma

The Indian cricket team lost in two significant multi-team tournaments in the past three months under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. After losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4, India’s failure to get to the Asia Cup semifinals was a major setback.

Some optimism was revived by series victories over Australia and South Africa at home, but it soon faded away as India was eliminated from the T20 World Cup after being trounced by England by 10 wickets in the quarterfinal.

India’s cautious batting style has once more come under scrutiny following the defeat as the top-order had a disastrous Powerplay. India was once again criticised for playing an archaic style of cricket in T20Is; their highest total after the first six overs was 46 against the Netherlands.

Ex-India cricketer Atul Wassan believes "Rohit Sharma did not take a single call and only decided where to hide on the field."

"We could see two level of cricketers. At least something should have happened. You can't even find a fault. I feel that you can't blame the captaincy. Afterall, it was the team management that was taking all decisions. Rohit Sharma did not take a single call. He only decided where to hide on the field," former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan told ABP News.

Wassan opined India should either make Hardik Pandya or Rishabh Pant new India captain in the shortest format.

"Yes, I feel so (Rohit's stint as India's T20 captain is over). You always plan between two World Cups and I don't think Indian cricket will gain anything by retaining him as captain. We won't get any return for such an investment. You have two options in front of you - Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. I am still besides myself, can't believe what happened. I felt as if India batted in Adelaide and England in Sharjah," Wassan added.