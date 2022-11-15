IPL 2023: Check out team wise updated list of retained, traded and released players ahead of mini-auction

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

IPL trading window will be closed on November 15, 5 PM. All 10 IPL franchises are rejigging their squad for IPL 2023. The mini-auction for IPL 2023 will be held on December 23 in Kochi. Ahead of the auction, each franchise will submit the list of retained and released players to the BCCI.

READ: Shubman Gill hints about dating Sara Ali Khan? Indian cricketer spills the beans on dating rumours

The deadline to retain and release the players from their respective IPL Squads fast approaching. Each team has been granted an extra sum of Rs 5 crore (INR 50 million), increasing the pursue value to Rs 95 crore for the 2023 mini-auction.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been going through a difficult phase in the IPL lately. Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, and Sean Abbott are players who can be released by Men in Orange. But, there are strong roumors that Kane Williamson might be released too by the franchisie.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants will also have some brainstorming to do and identify players who do not fit into the scheme of things going ahead. One big name on the release list could be Manish Pandey. Pacers Ankit Rajpoot, and Andrew Tye are also expected to be released by LSG.

READ: In pics: Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia looks 'shaadi' ready latest Instagram pictures

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The Men in Purple have officially traded and brought back the ace-pacer Lockie Ferguson in the squad from Gujarat Titans. Not only Ferguson, but KKR have also traded Shardul Thakur in an all-cash deal for IPL 2023 season. They have also traded in Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Apart from that, the likes of Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane also might not be a part of the squad.

Top Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav

Possible Released Players: Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings (PBKS)

With just days left for the IPL Retention deadline, Punjab Kings have already made some key changes. Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the new captain, replacing a struggling Mayank Agarwarl. The Karnataka opener is also one of the big names likely to be thrown into the auction pool next month. Other expensive flops Shah Rukh Khan and Odean Smith could also be shown the door under new head coach Trevor Bayliss.

READ: Achanta Sharath Kamal to receive Khel Ratna, Lakshya Sen, Nikhat Zareen nominated for Arjuna Award; check complete list

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals (DC) released their Rs 10.75 crore signing from last year ahead of IPL 2023. Shardul Thakur was traded to KKR in an all-cash deal. Thakur, the 10.5 crores signing of DC failed to make a huge impact as per his price tag. As per reports, DC are set to release five players including Shardul Thakur, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

DC Retained Players: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The finalist of IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to release the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Rassie van der Dussen and Navdeep Saini ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Top Retained Players: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Prasidh Krishna, Obed Mcoy

READ: IPL 2023 retentions: List of players who may not be retained by their franchises

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Gujarat Titans scripted history after they won IPL in their debut in 2022. The Titans have a strong core squad with the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, David Miller and Shubman Gill set to be retained. However, the same cannot be said for Matthew Wade. The defending champions might also release the likes of Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are still waiting to lift their maiden IPL trophy. They will be keen to build their team strong enough to lift the trophy in IPL 2023. RCB has a strong base of players including Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, and Wanindu Hasaranga. The likes of David Willey, Akash Deep and Karn Sharma are expected to be released from the squad.

READ: Irfan Pathan pulls leg of cameraman who captured mystery girls during T20 World Cup, watch viral video

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings will strengthen their squad by roping the needed the players in IPL 2022 mega auction. CSK, the team with 4 IPL trophies always love to play with their core team that will remain unchanged in almost every situation. CSK is well known for backing up their players even in tough situations.

CSK Retained Players: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius Deepak Chahar.

CSK Expected Released players: Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Mumbai Indians (MI) also had a horrible time during the last edition of the IPL. The MI Paltan has reportedly released their senior all-rounder Kieron Pollard. However, the five-time champions have retained their core members of the squad. Captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah will all be retained.

In IPL 2023’s first transfer, Mumbai Indians traded Jason Behrendorff from Royal Challengers Bangalore.