Headlines

Meet Iqraa Hassan, Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

'Shami we are with you': Rahul Gandhi's tweet from 2021 supporting Shami goes viral after India's win in World Cup

One of India’s highest grossing films, 1 actor became superstar, other failed at box-office, career of actresses…

World Cup 2023: If AUS vs SA semifinal is washed out, here’s what will happen next

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Iqraa Hassan, Pakistan’s richest woman, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is…

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

Toddler plays fearlessly with snake, viral video ignites online debate

Love story of Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan

Most centuries in ICC World Cup history

India's winter wonderland destinations

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas pushed to 2024 due to 'back-to-back releases' of Animal, Dunki, Salaar

What If season 2 trailer: OG Avengers Iron Man, Thor return, Red Hulk makes smashing debut; show ditches weekly release

Manoj Bajpayee's sassy reply to news portal asking who is hero of Ind vs NZ World Cup semifinal: 'Don't do injustice...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Shami we are with you': Rahul Gandhi's tweet from 2021 supporting Shami goes viral after India's win in World Cup

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted for Shami when Team India faced a bad defeat against Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup match and the baller was heavily criticised on social media for his religion.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indians are celebrating the victory of Team India in the Cricket ODI World Cup semi-finals. The nation is celebrating Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer's century and Mohammed Shami's 7-wicket haul against New Zealand and from celebrities to politicians, everyone is congratulating them on their renowned performance. Congress leader Shrinivas BV flashed back to the days when Mohammed Shami was cruelly ridiculed for India's 2021 loss to Pakistan. 

He posted a screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's 2021 tweet, in which the former Congress president wrote: "Mohammad #Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them.”

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted for Shami when Team India faced a bad defeat against Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup match and the baller was heavily criticised on social media for his religion. 

AIMIM head Asaduddin Owaisi and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, who, in addition to Rahul Gandhi, denounced the trolling and offered support to Shami.

But after watching Shami's performance till now in the ODI World Cup 2023, everybody is left amazed. Fans are appreciating constantly appreciating the Player of the Match, who took 7 wickets of NZ. He has made history by recording the most wickets ever by an Indian bowler in the history of the World Cup.

PM Modi wrote a congratulatory note to him and said, "Today's Semi-Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami!"

"Superb bowling by man of the match, Mohammad Shami! His consistent match-winning performances have made him a standout player in this World Cup," Rahul Gandhi wrote. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: This contestant asks for voluntary exit from show, netizens say 'trying too hard to copy MC Stan'

DNA TV Show: What will Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue team plan to do next as initial strategy fails?

Noida news: Double-decker bus catches fire on Noida-Greater Noida expressway, no casualty reported

Who are the richest and poorest candidates to contest in the Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023?

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE