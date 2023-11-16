'Shami we are with you': Rahul Gandhi's tweet from 2021 supporting Shami goes viral after India's win in World Cup

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted for Shami when Team India faced a bad defeat against Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup match and the baller was heavily criticised on social media for his religion.

Indians are celebrating the victory of Team India in the Cricket ODI World Cup semi-finals. The nation is celebrating Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer's century and Mohammed Shami's 7-wicket haul against New Zealand and from celebrities to politicians, everyone is congratulating them on their renowned performance. Congress leader Shrinivas BV flashed back to the days when Mohammed Shami was cruelly ridiculed for India's 2021 loss to Pakistan.

He posted a screenshot of Rahul Gandhi's 2021 tweet, in which the former Congress president wrote: "Mohammad #Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them.”

आज से कुछ सालों पहले जब हिन्दू-मुस्लिम की भांग पीकर भक्त Mohd Shami को गालियां दे रहे थे,



तब Shami के साथ सिर्फ @RahulGandhi खड़े थे। https://t.co/3gh7cwf8eB — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 15, 2023

Rahul Gandhi had tweeted for Shami when Team India faced a bad defeat against Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup match and the baller was heavily criticised on social media for his religion.

AIMIM head Asaduddin Owaisi and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, who, in addition to Rahul Gandhi, denounced the trolling and offered support to Shami.

But after watching Shami's performance till now in the ODI World Cup 2023, everybody is left amazed. Fans are appreciating constantly appreciating the Player of the Match, who took 7 wickets of NZ. He has made history by recording the most wickets ever by an Indian bowler in the history of the World Cup.

PM Modi wrote a congratulatory note to him and said, "Today's Semi-Final has been even more special thanks to stellar individual performances too. The bowling by @MdShami11 in this game and also through the World Cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami!"

"Superb bowling by man of the match, Mohammad Shami! His consistent match-winning performances have made him a standout player in this World Cup," Rahul Gandhi wrote.