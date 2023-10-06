PAK vs NED, World Cup 2023: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan shine as Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs

Pakistan beat Netherlands by 81 runs in their campaign opener in Hyderbad.

Pakistan started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with a resounding victory over the Netherlands in a thrilling match held in Hyderabad on Friday.

Despite a shaky start, Pakistan managed to turn the tables with an outstanding partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel, which propelled them to a formidable total of 286/10. The Dutch team fought back valiantly but ultimately fell short, being bowled out for 205/10.

Dominant showing in our first #CWC23 outing



All the bowlers chipped in to put up a clinical performance #PAKvNED | #DattKePakistani | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/2YEOcuhMfX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 6, 2023

Pakistan found themselves in a precarious situation at 38/3 after 9.1 overs. However, Rizwan and Shakeel displayed remarkable resilience and formed a crucial partnership of 120 runs, stabilizing the innings. Unfortunately, once the partnership was broken, both players departed in quick succession.

Nevertheless, the contributions of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz proved vital in guiding Pakistan to a competitive total. Bas de Leede from the Netherlands claimed an impressive four wickets.

With the ball in hand, Pakistan showcased their prowess and successfully completed the task at hand. The victory marked a promising start for Pakistan in the tournament, setting the stage for further triumphs to come.