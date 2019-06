PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 36: Best picks for Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup today

Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan v Afghanistan

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Pakistan vs Afghanistan World Cup match today at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds on Saturday, June 29.

PAK vs AFG Dream11 Predictions

Wicket-keeper: Sarfaraz Ahmed is the preferred option in the wicket-keepers section.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq are the best batsmen for Pakistan. Ashghar Afghans and Rahmat Shah have scored some runs for Afghanistan.

Allrounders: M0hammad Hafeez and Mohammad Nabi are the best all-rounders.

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Rashid Khan and Shaheen Afridi are ones to watch out for.

PAK vs AFG My Dream11 Team

Sarfaraz Ahmed (VC), Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rashid Khan.

PAK vs AFG Dotball Team Player List

Ikram Ali Khil, Rahmat Shah, Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nabi, Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir.

PAK vs AFG Probable Playing 11

Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Ikram AliKhil (WK), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Pakistan v Afghanistan (Teams)

Pakistan (PAK) Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan (AFG) Squad: Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Ali Khil, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

PAK vs AFG: Match Details

This is the 36th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. The match will start at 3 PM IST today.

