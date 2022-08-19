NZ vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Barbados

NZ vs WI 2nd ODI

West Indies are all set to take on New Zealand in the second ODI on Friday, after ending their nine-match losing streak. Nicholas Pooran's side has endured some tough times of late, but they were completely dominant in the first ODI.

It took the Caribbean side nine games to pick up their first ODI win of 2022, as they bundled out New Zealand for 190 runs. Akeal Hossein was the star of the show for the home team, while Shamarh Brooks scored a half-century to help West Indies chase down the required total.

While the visitors will be hoping to put their abysmal display behind them and keep marching on, it's all about maintaining this winning run and being consistent for the West Indies.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs New Zealand - 2nd ODI

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI

West Indies vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Tom Latham

Batters: Martin Guptill (vc), Kane Williamson, Shamarh Brooks (c)

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Daryl Mitchell, Akeal Hosein

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Alzarri Joseph

WI vs NZ Probable 2nd ODI Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

2nd ODI match Details

The 2nd ODI match between New Zealand and West Indies will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Friday, August 19 and will start at 11:30 PM IST.