IPL 2023 Trading Window to open on THIS date, Ravindra Jadeja leads list of players up for grabs

Ravindra Jadeja set to part ways with CSK ahead of IPL 2023

After a star-studded IPL 2022 mega auction, the BCCI are planning of having a mini-auction for the upcoming IPL 2023. The trading window for IPL 2023 will soon open and all 10 teams would be able to shed some deadwood and register new players ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

As per multiple reports, BCCI are planning to open the trade window earlier than in previous years, however, it will still depend on the dates of the mini-auction. Players such as Ravindra Jadeja, Tymal Mills, and Vijay Shankar are some of the names who could be mentioned during the trading window.

Speaking to the InsideSport website, a senior BCCI official said that the trading window could open as early as November 2022, with the mini-auction of IPL 2023, probably being held in January or February.

"We are looking at December-January or early February for the auctions. Before that the trade window will be back this time. The trade window will open around November or early December depending on the final auction date. It will be a short auction as we had the big one last season. The last auction was the major one and the next three will be mini auctions as the teams want to develop the squads," the BCCI official said.

While there are plenty of players who could be traded ahead of IPL 2023, Ravindra Jadeja is likely to be the big fish, amid his reported tensions with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Last year, CSK retained Jadeja as their first retention pick and named him captain of the side.

However, a dismal run of performances saw the Indian all-rounder relinquish the captaincy, after which MS Dhoni again stepped up to take over the mantle.

Since then Jadeja has fallen out with CSK, with him deleting all posts related to the franchise, and he has reportedly also unfollowed the four-time IPL champs on social media.

Here's a list of players who could potentially be traded in the IPL 2023 trading window:

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Tymal Mills (MI)

Adam Milne (CSK)

Manish Pandey (LSG)

Vijay Shankar (GT)

Shahrukh Khan (PBKS)