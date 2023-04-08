MI vs CSK, IPL 2023: Jadeja, Rahane guide Chennai Super Kings to 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians

Image Source: Twitter

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings to a dominant win over their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium, one of his favourite hunting grounds. The CSK team put on a terrific batting show, with debutant Ajinkya Rahane hitting 61 runs, including 3 sixes and 7 boundaries, in just 27 balls. Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner also delivered a spin-bowling masterclass to help CSK chase down a 158-run target in just 18.1 overs and register a 7 wicket win.

This victory was particularly sweet for CSK as it was their first win at the Wankhede Stadium against their arch-rivals in 5 years, with their last win coming in April 2018.

Despite not having Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali due to injury and illness, and losing strike bowler Deepak Chahar in the powerplay due to a hamstring injury, Dhoni marshaled his troops wonderfully well and made optimum use of his resources to help CSK lay down an early marker in the IPL 2023 season with the decimation of MI.

The night was filled with Dhoni fans at the Wankhede Stadium, and the CSK captain did not disappoint. He was at his best, leading his team to victory and putting on a ruthless show against their arch-rivals. Rahane's performance was also a highlight of the match, turning back the clock and mesmerizing cricket fans with his silky touch.

Chennai Super Kings got off to a shaky start in their chase of 158, losing in-form Devon Conway to left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff. However, Rahane tore into a Mumbai Indians bowling attack that was without Jofra Archer, who was rested as a precautionary measure. Overall, it was a fantastic performance from CSK, and they will be looking to continue this winning momentum.

