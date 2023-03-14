Search icon
DNA Verified: Is Adam Gilchrist the richest cricketer in the world? Here's the truth

World's richest cricketers: Recently, a report claimed Adam Gilchrist has a net worth of around USD 380 million.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:37 PM IST

DNA Verified: Is Adam Gilchrist the richest cricketer in the world? Here's the truth
DNA Verified: Is Adam Gilchrist the richest cricketer in the world? Here's the truth (file photo)

Adam Gilchrist net worth: We know that cricketers get a fancy salary. Apart from this, they also earned by endorsing several brands and advertisements. Even after their retirement, they do several other things to make money including commentary. All this helps them increase their bank balance.

Fans are often eager to know their favourite cricketer's net worth. Recently, one such report was published which has the world's richest cricketers list. Fans were shocked to see former legend Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist's name at the top spot. He had retired from the game long ago.

Gilchrist left behind even the top-paid athletes in the world including Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes, and Rohit Sharma. The report claimed that Gilchrist has a net worth of around USD 380 million. After him, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are at the second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

However, it later turned out that Gilchrist wasn't the richest cricketer in the world. The confusion occurred because Gilchrist was confused with a businessman who shares the same name.

The 51-year-old cricketer was misrepresented as a founder of a fitness center named F45 who goes by the same name -- Adam Gilchrist. 

F45, the fitness franchise, was launched in 2011 by businessmen Adam Gilchrist and Rob Deutsch as part of a move to modernize gym participation. Gilchrist (F45 Fitness founder) made the headlines last year when he earned around a whopping $500 million overnight.

READ | Lionel Messi to get more money than Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez for Netflix animated series?

