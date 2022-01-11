IPL's most expensive player Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Indian Premier League's (IPL) most expensive buy Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The South African all-rounder, who took to social media to announce his retirement on social media, stated that he had taken up a coaching role with the domestic side Titans.

Taking to his Instagram page, Morris wrote, "Today I announce my retirement from all forms of cricket! Thanks to all who have played a part in my journey whether it be big or small it's been a fun ride! Delighted to be taking up a coaching role at @titanscricket #lifebeginsnow".

The cricketer had represented South Africa in 69 international games across all formats and had been plying his trade in T20 leagues around the globe as well. He played four Tests, 42 ODIs, and 23 T20Is for the Proteas and had last represented his country in the ODI World Cup in England in July 2019.

As far as the IPL is concerned, he had last played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2021. He had become the costliest player at the IPL auction after being bought at INR 16.25 crores by RR in the 2021 auction.