DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in India

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings start?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be played on April 20 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

READ: IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis, Josh Hazlewood's fine displays help RCB beat LSG by 18 runs

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.