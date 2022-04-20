DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in India

Match 32 of the IPL is going to be a clash between the Northern teams as Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai today. Mitchell Marsh along with a few members of the coaching staff of Delhi Capitals tested Covid-19 positive a couple of days ago and that is why this match has been shifted from Pune to Mumbai to stop any further spread of infection.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings start?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be played on April 20 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings squad for the IPL
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell