IPL 2024: Major setback for CSK as star bowler set to miss matches, check details

The 17th season of the IPL is scheduled to commence today, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a highly anticipated South Indian derby at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Major setback for CSK as star Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana will miss the first few matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to an injury sustained during the second T20I against Bangladesh in Sylhet earlier this month, as reported by ESPNCricinfo. The 21-year-old was a standout performer for CSK in their victorious campaign last season, securing 19 wickets with an average of 19.52. Pathirana is expected to join CSK's squad once he receives clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

CSK's bowling coach, Dwayne Bravo, emphasized the importance of death bowling, stating that it requires skill, bravery, and strategic planning, particularly in the final overs of a match. Bravo highlighted the significance of preparation, match awareness, and situational adaptation for success in T20 cricket. He expressed confidence in CSK's ability to maintain their strong performance in death bowling, especially with the return of Shardul Thakur, which adds depth to the squad.

Squad:

MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.