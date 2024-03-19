Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: Big boost for MI as star England bowler set to join team, replaces...

The Englishman will join the five-time IPL champion for Rs. 50 Lakh.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, Mumbai Indians faced a big blow with the injury of their star bowler, Jason Behrendorff. To address this, they made a strategic move by signing Luke Wood, an English fast bowler, to join their squad. Wood has demonstrated his prowess and bowling skills in leagues like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, where he played a pivotal role in his team's success. Renowned for his ability to swing the ball, Wood has proven himself effective in diverse cricketing conditions.

Wood is a left-arm pacer, who has represented England in five international T20 matches and claimed eight wickets. Across all T20 matches, he has amassed 147 wickets from 140 matches. Mumbai Indians secured Wood's services for Rs. 50 Lakh, solidifying their lineup for the IPL 2024 season.

Squad:

Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma. 

 

