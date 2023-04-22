IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma's last over thriller seals 7-run win for Gujarat Titans over Lucknow Super Giants

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

The Gujarat Titans emerged victorious against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Titans managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat as LSG imploded during their run-chase, losing the chance to go to the top of the table.

The Titans' decision to bat first surprised many, especially since they had won 11 out of 12 matches in the IPL prior to their game against LSG. Their only defeat while chasing came against the Mumbai Indians (MI) last season by a mere five runs.

The Titans suffered a setback when Krunal Pandya dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck. However, Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha managed to steady the ship with a partnership of 68 runs for the second wicket off 9.1 overs.

Krunal broke the partnership by getting rid of Saha, who scored 47 runs off 37 balls with six fours. Hardik had to fight it out in the middle, taking his time to reach his slowest IPL fifty off 44 deliveries. The Titans' skipper eventually scored 66 runs off 50 balls with two fours and four sixes.

Krunal and Marcus Stoinis were the standout bowlers for the Super Giants, taking two wickets each. Amit Mishra also got one wicket for nine runs.

Krunal scored a run-a-ball 23 before Noor Ahmad accounted for his wicket. Noor was the pick of the GT bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-18-2.

The Super Giants managed to hold on as the target came down to 23 off the last 18 balls. Mohammed Shami bowled brilliantly in the penultimate over, bringing the target down to 12 off last over.

With only five balls remaining and 10 runs needed, Mohit Sharma took a crucial wicket by dismissing Rahul, who had fought his way to 68 runs off 61 balls. Mohit's momentum continued as he found himself on the brink of a hat-trick after sending Marcus Stoinis back to the pavilion for a duck.

Despite falling short of a hat-trick, Mohit remained focused and determined to lead his team to victory.

