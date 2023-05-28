IPL 2023 final weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in GT vs CSK IPL match today? Check forecast here (Photo: Twitter/IPL)

GT vs CSK IPL 2023 final: Defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) is all set to take on 4-time IPL winner Chennai Super King (CSK) on Sunday, May 28 in the IPL 2023 final. The match between the two teams will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat from 7.30 pm.

The city is expected to receive rainfall in the evening. Hence, CSK and GT match is likely to be affected by rain. According to Accuweather, a few thunderstorms are expected to hit the city in the evening. The rain chances in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening stand at 40%.

The weather will be mostly cloudy today and 2 hours of rain is expected. But what will happen if the match gets washed out? In such a case, there is a reserve day for the IPL 2023 final. The thriller IPL final will be played on Monday, May 29.

READ | IPL 2023 final, CSK vs GT, live updates: Dhoni targets history, Gujarat Titans aim to set new order

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.