IPL 2023: BCCI likely to organise upcoming mini-auction in Turkey- Reports

File Photo

The Indian Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) may hold the upcoming IPL auction outside of India, with Istanbul being the most likely destination. According to Cricbuzz, the regular venue Bengaluru is also an option, but the board may decide to move the auction to Turkey this year.

BCCI has seen a lot of changes recently. While Arun Singh Dhumal was appointed as the new IPL chairman, succeeding Brijesh Patel, the biggest news was that Sourav Ganguly was not re-elected as the BCCI president, and was replaced by former India batsman and 1983 World Cup champion Roger Binny. Jay Shah was one among those who kept their jobs, and he is still the secretary of the governing body.

IPL has a new broadcaster in the form of Viacom. Star India obtained the TV rights in an e-auction in June this year for INR 23,575 crores. Viacom, on the other hand, paid a hefty INR 23,758 crores for the Indian subcontinent's digital rights. Viacom and Times Internet Limited split the rest of the world's rights for INR 1,057 crores.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI has been in negotiations with several franchises about hosting the auction overseas (most likely in Turkey), and it would most likely take place in December of this year. Because the mega-auction was completed last year, the forthcoming mini-auction will most likely be a one-day event. Last year's auction purse was INR 90 crore, and it will be increased to INR 95 crore this year.

The BCCI/IPL may also host a workshop, and the entire trip to Turkey may take only three or four days. While a few franchises have reported negotiations about Istanbul, the BCCI administration have not responded to Cricbuzz's queries.

By November 15, the franchises must notify the BCCI of the players they intend to release. The IPL 2023 is expected to begin in the third week of March and run until the end of May or early June.

