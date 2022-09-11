Indian women team loses to England women by 9 wickets in the first T20I match

Indian Women's team

It was a dominant show from England women in the first T20I of the three-match T20I series as they crushed India by 9 wickets to take a 1-0 lead. Sophia Dunkley scored an unbeaten 61 runs after Sarah Glenn took a four-fer with the ball to set up a sensational victory for the hosts.

READ: T20 World Cup, 35 days to go: Top moments- Suresh Raina becomes first Indian to hit T20I century

While India had a forgettable day in all three departments as they just failed to match the intensity of the game. England started the chase with some luck on their side as Dunkely survived a caught behind courtesy of a no-ball from Renuka Singh.

The 24-year-old didn’t stop after that and played a good counter-attacking knock to blow India away. Her 44-ball stay was laced with eight fours and a six. Alice Capsey remained unbeaten on 32 runs off 20 balls as she struck three fours and two sixes.

The only positive for India was Deepti Sharma’s batting who scored 29 runs off 24 balls to take India to a respectable total..

READ:Road Safety World Series 2022: Binny, Yusuf shine as India Legends beat South Africa Legends by 61 runs

Indian women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation, " I just feel we forcefully played. Not 100 percent conditions to play. The ground was too wet. So many chances to get injured. One of our players got also injured so we were one bowler short. I'm sure we'll bounce back.

These were some Interesting comments from Harmanpreet about the conditions not being 100 percent and the ground being too wet to play. She also said they "forcefully played" despite these conditions. India clearly not happy. Maybe we'll hear more about it later