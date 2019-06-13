India vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019: Skipper Virat Kohli eyes major milestones against Kiwis

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form over the past few years and has maintained the No. 1 spot in ODI rankings. Since his entry into the Men in Blue, he has been breaking one record after another.

After breaking Australia's winning streak, the captain and his boys are ready for New Zealand who have not yet been defeated in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Kohli will ensure a win for India - if rain gods allow the match to take place without any interruption - but will also eye two major milestones.

Kohli is just 57 runs away from becoming the fastest to 11000 ODI runs. Kohli currently has 10943 runs in 221 innings and already holds the record for being the fastest to 10000 ODI runs.

If he achieves 57 runs against New Zealand, he will become the first to take less than 11 years to complete the feat.

He will also become only the third Indian and ninth cricketer in the world to get to 11000 ODI runs. The other Indians to achieve the record are Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

If the captain has a good World Cup innings, he will climb to the 8th spot in all-time ODI run-scorers’ chart and topple Ganguly, who has 11363 runs to his name.

The other milestone he could achieve is that of equalling Virender Sehwag and Ricky Ponting’s record for most centuries against New Zealand. Kohli is one century away from achieving this feat.

Not just this record, Kohli will also break Sehwag's highest run-getter against New Zealand in ODIs record. Kohli is just four runs away from becoming Indias' second-highest run-getter.

Sehwag is placed second with 1157 runs in 23 innings while Tendulkar with 1750 runs is the highest-run getter against the BlackCaps. Kohli has 1154 runs in 19 innings against New Zealand.