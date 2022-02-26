IND vs SL 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka live in India

After defeating Sri Lanka in the first clash, India will be looking to seal the deal and win the second one as well. Both sides are surely missing many of their first-choice players, but India managed to win by a massive 62 runs.

Ishan Kishan played the best innings of his career while Shreyas Iyer's half-century had helped take India to 199 total. The bowlers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal - did not even complete their quota as India tried Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda for three overs each.

As for Sri Lanka, they, on the other hand, weren’t up to the task and had given up the match way too early. Mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana and batter Kusal Mendis have been ruled out of the T20I series with their hamstring injuries. They also do not have the services of Wanindu Hasaranga, it will be down to Jeffrey Vandersay and Praveen Jayawickrama to shoulder the responsibility in the spin department.

Here is all you need to know about India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I:

When and what time will the second T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka start?

The second T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka will be played on February 26 (Saturday) at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the second T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka take place?

The second T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka will be held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Which channel will telecast the second T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka​ in India?

The second T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the second T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka​ in India?

The second T20I match between India vs Sri Lanka will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara(w), Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage, Ashian Daniel, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando.